Doctor explains differences between Dengue, Influenza and Covid-19

in Piauí the Dengue cases have increased by 200% in the first two months of 2022 alonecompared to the same period of 2020 and 2021. According to the State Health Department (Sesapi), more than 700 cases this year and with a record of deaths. For the entire year 2021, that number was 236.

The disease, transmitted by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, can manifest itself in mild, moderate or severe form (Dengue Hemorrhagic). THE The main way to fight Dengue is to eliminate mosquito outbreakswhich is also responsible for the transmission of other diseases such as Yellow Fever, Chikungunya and Zika.

According to Cooperated infectologist Unimed Teresina, Eduardo Mendes, the disease carries a risk of death and several complications: “The most common symptoms are joint and body pain, headache and behind the eyes, high fever, weakness, irritation and itching of the skin. Symptoms can progress to more serious cases, such as neurological problems, vomiting, abdominal pain and bleeding”, he highlights.

The treatment of dengue is carried out according to the doctor’s indication.

“As there are still no specific medicines for the virus, in milder cases the recommendation is to rest and drink plenty of liquids such as water, juices, homemade serum or coconut water. Emphasizing that all treatment indications, both for mild and severe cases, must be indicated by a professional in the area”.

PREVENTION

Regarding prevention, the orientation is fight the Aedes aegypti mosquito. The tips are: “Keep the house clean and with open windows, do not let water accumulate in open places, use repellents and household insecticides, in addition to wearing clothes that protect against insect bites, use mosquito nets and others”, recommends the doctor.

Difference in symptoms of Dengue, Influenza and Covid-19 | PHOTO: Unimed

Severe symptoms of Dengue: