Due to serious irregularities, the Medical Council suspends activities of a company that organized cataract surgeries at HR in Vilhena

The Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rondônia (Cremero) decided to temporarily suspend the activities of the company Pizarro Hospital Dia, registered in the entity, due to serious irregularities during procedures for cataract surgeries that took place on March 24 at the Regional Hospital ( HR) from Vilhena (read more ON HERE).

According to the entity’s note, the task force, organized by the company, did not offer safety conditions for the execution of the medical act.

The entity considered the conditions encountered by the team during the inspection as “surprising”.

NOTIFICATION OF PRECAUTIONARY SUSPENSION OF THE LEGAL ENTITY

Aware of its attribution to promote by all means necessary for the prestige and good concept of the profession, exercising supervision, compliance with deontological norms of medicine and Resolutions of the Federal Council of Medicine for faithful compliance with legality, the Regional Council of Medicine of the State of Rondônia (Cremero) in a plenary session held on March 25, unanimously voted for the provisional suspension of the company Pizarro Hospital Dia Ltda., registered in CRM/RO under n. 881.

In the routine inspection carried out on March 24, in the city of Vilhena, serious irregularities were found in the joint effort of eye surgeries organized by the company, which did not offer safety conditions for the execution of the medical act, according to CFM and this Council Resolutions.

It was decided, with ample debate on the seriousness of the notes of the report and imminent risk of propagation of ophthalmological diseases, for the precautionary interdiction with provisional suspension of the referred legal entity, until the administrative procedure is concluded, or until the company presents adequate conditions to carrying out a previous and postoperative examination, with a back-up team for possible surgical complications, being voted on by the plenary and approved by Unanimity of Votes.

The conditions encountered by the team during the inspection in Vilhena were surprising, even more so due to the wide dissemination of cases of endophthalmitis recorded in another task force recently carried out in the state. This particular case had its contract suspended and, so far, there are accounts in the Corregedoria do Cremero, testimonies of 50 patients involved who had their health impaired.