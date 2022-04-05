Echo Line has up to R$120 off on Amazon

If you are passionate about virtual assistant speakers and want to have an Alexa, this might be a good time to invest in the device. Starting today, some models of Echo Dots, from Amazon, go on sale, with discounts that go up to R$ 120.

In addition to functioning as speakers, these devices are also interesting for those who like to have quick access to content such as: traffic information, news, weather forecast, recipes, and various subjects. Some models even make video calls.

AND if you already have a speaker with Alexa, you can use a second device and make them connect. That way, you can play the same song in different rooms of the house, among other possibilities.

Here are some suggestions for Alexa-powered speakers. Offers are valid until April 11th or while supplies last. Check out:

Echo Dot (3rd Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa, black color

Price: from BRL 349 to BRL 249* (29% discount)

The Echo Dot is one of Amazon’s most popular smart speakers. It is compact in size and can be used in a variety of situations and locations, from living rooms to bedrooms. It works as a sound box and can be connected to other devices via Bluetooth. The main attraction is the presence of the Alexa assistant, which works by voice command and allows you to listen to the news, consult the weather forecast and also control appliances in your home.

Echo Dot (4th Generation): Smart Speaker with Alexa – black, blue or white color

Price: from BRL 399 to BRL 299* (25% discount)

The reworked version of the Echo Dot smart speaker has novelties both in the design, which now resembles a sphere, and in its components. In the second aspect, the speaker stands out, which has frontal direction and greater capacity for the reproduction of bass sounds. Other than that, it retains the functions of the Alexa assistant, which can be voice commanded and control smart devices in your home. It also connects with other devices via Bluetooth.

Echo Dot (4th generation): Smart Speaker with Clock and Alexa – blue or white color

Price: from BRL 499 to BRL 399* (20% discount)

It is a version of the Echo Dot 4, but with a difference: in front of the spherical body of the device there is a digital clock. Other than that, it maintains the same characteristics as its brother, such as the improved and directional sound system, and the built-in Alexa.

Echo Show 8 (1st Generation): Smart Speaker with 8″ screen and Alexa – white or black color

Price: from BRL 899 to BRL 779* (13% discount)

echo Show 5 is an even more advanced version with Alexa. Unlike the brothers, it has an 8-inch (20.3 cm) screen. The display can show images and the speakers are more powerful. The camera is 13 MP and has an auto-framing feature, keeping the subject, whenever possible, in the center of the capture area during video calls.

Other models

In addition to the models on offer, the Echo line has other devices with different configurations and features. See the rest of the family below.

Echo (4th Generation): Alexa, premium sound, smart home hub and temperature sensor – black color

Price: BRL 699*

This is an evolution of the Echo Dot. The Echo 4 is bigger and stands out by bringing superior sound quality over the simpler model. It maintains the functions of the Echo Dot in terms of the Alexa assistant, and can connect with other Amazon devices, such as the Echo – which allows you to listen to music in various environments – and also with the Fire TV, turning into an auxiliary speaker for the displayed content.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 version): 5″ Smart Display with Alexa and 2 MP camera – black color

Price: BRL 599*

The Echo Show 5 features similar functions to other Echo devices. The big difference is the presence of a 5-inch (12.7 cm) screen and a 2 MP camera, which allows it to be used for video calls. In addition, it works as a picture frame and can also be used to watch videos and also content from streaming services.

Echo Show 10: 10.1″ HD Smart Display with Motion and Alexa – Black color

Price: BRL 1,899*

More than bringing a larger screen than the other Echo Shows — 10.1 inches (25.6 cm) —, one of the main attractions of this model is that the display automatically moves around its base. This way, you can keep video calls always in view, follow recipes while cooking and watch series more easily. There are improvements to the sound system, and the camera retains the Echo Show 8’s 13 MP, being able to keep the capture in the center of the screen during online calls.

*Prices and list checked as of April 1, 2022 to update this story. It may be that they vary over time.

