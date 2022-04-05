Elden Ring: Patch Patch 1.03.3 is now available; see news

The update promises to increase the difficulty level of one of the game’s main challenges

THE Bandai Namco released this Monday morning (4) the patch 1.03.3 download for Elden Ring, which promises to make the game even more challenging. The main new update is a Radahn boss difficulty adjustmentthe Star Scourge, which is set to become even more challenging.

Already considered one of the most complicated bosses in the game for those who don’t understand what tactics to use, the opponent promises to do even more damage with his blows. According to From Software, a bug was accidentally causing many of the mighty general’s attacks to do less damage than intended.

According to patch notes released by Bandai Namco, this is the only modification Elden Ring will receive with update 1.03.3. The previous version of the game, the 1.03.2was released on March 23 by the company and brought corrections of bugs that hindered progress in NPCs quests and accidentally modified the way certain abilities were supposed to work.

Elden Ring should receive more future updates

Officially launched on the 24th of February, Elden Ring has already received several improvements since it hit stores. While Bandai Namco has not yet been fully successful in fulfilling the promise to improve overall game performanceit has already added missing NPCs in certain missions and fixed issues that allowed the use of exploits that mainly affected the PvP mode.

The Japanese company’s promise is that the game should receive more updates in the future that will help support its great success. Official data shows that the game has sold over 12 million copies in a period of three weeks after its arrival in stores, making it the biggest success in From Software history.



Analysis | Elden Ring Platinum and 170 Hours Later: Is It All That?

Known issues still persist, but Elden Ring goes beyond them



One of the biggest releases of the first quarter of 2022, the title had its story developed in partnership with George RR Martin (author of game of Thrones) and inspires several speedruns — some of them less than 20 minutes. Click here to check out full adrenaline review after more than 170 hours of gameplay and with all trophies unlocked.

Source: Bandai Namco/Steam