Elden Ring update makes Radahn stronger

FromSoftware has updated the game Elden Ring on Monday (4), making the Starscourge boss Radahn stronger. In fact, this is a fix: the character was weakened by mistake in the previous patch (1.03); now, he’s back to normal.

According to the game’s lore, Radhan was a great general who perished at the hands of his half-sister, Malenia. He was consumed to madness by the scarlet rot and was doomed to wander forever like a mad being, feeding on friend and foe on the battlefield. See the boss in action:

If you dare, Radhan is located in Castle Redmane in southeastern Caelid — one of the darkest and most terrifying areas in the game. As the General is a powerful enemy, able to attack several times in a row and “hit kill” (instant death), it is suggested that your character is at least level 70.

The update is now available for all platforms on which Elden Ring was released: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC.

Source: Bandai Namco, GameSpot