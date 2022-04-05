Even with 80,000 doses against the flu, the 1st day of vaccination attracts few people to the posts in Campo Grande

Campo Grande started the first flu vaccination campaign this Monday (4). With 80,000 doses available, which arrived last Saturday (2), Sesau (Municipal Health Department) did the logistics for the health centers, but few elderly people sought care.

At the UBS (Basic Health Unit) in the Tiradentes neighborhood, east of the city, according to the Mediamax newspaper, demand was very low. Sebastião Alves Domingues, 62, said he was already looking forward to taking the dose and so he went to the place this morning (4).

Elderly man says he is concerned about his health and has never had a reaction to vaccines. Photo: Nathalia Alcântara/Jornal Midiamax

“I was looking forward to it and went straight away because I care about my health, I had a check-up and decided to take it right away. In the case of covid, I never had it and took all four doses. So far I worry a lot. There are people who say they are against it, but I took it and there was never a reaction. I will take whatever vaccine I have”, said Sebastião.

Raul Matos, 87 years old, says he walks with great difficulty and has low vision, but he went alone to take the dose and said he “never had the flu again”. “If it happens to come, it’s very weak. And then I take a simple medicine, a paracetamol and that’s it. The effects of the vaccine are beneficial and I believe that,” he argued.

Raul, 87 years old, says that the effects of the vaccine are beneficial. Photo: Nathalia Alcântara/Jornal Midiamax

National Campaign

The National Influenza Vaccination Campaign started not only in Campo Grande, but throughout the country this Monday (4). The goal of the Ministry of Health is to immunize about 76.5 million people throughout Brazil by June 3, the date scheduled for the end of the campaign.

According to the folder, 80 million doses of the trivalent flu vaccine, produced by the Butantan Institute and effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B, will be available at SUS (Unified Health System).

It will be divided into stages and, in this first stage, both the public of health workers and the elderly will be staggered by age groups. In Campo Grande, this Monday (4), elderly people aged 85 years or older and health workers aged 55 years or older will be vaccinated against the flu. For this profile, there is a need to prove a link with the institution for which the service is provided.

Vaccination hours will be from 7:30 am to 11:00 am in the morning and from 1:00 pm to 4:45 pm in the afternoon. More information can be obtained by calling (67) 3314-9955 and (67) 2020-2170.