Far right advances in France and Hungary; and Brazil needs to prepare – 04/04/2022

The far right has achieved impressive results in recent days in Europe. In Hungary, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán emerged as the big winner in elections this weekend, despite the opposition forging a broad alliance to try to defeat the populist leader. “Brother” of Jair Bolsonaro, the Hungarian used his more than ten years in power to silence the independent press, maneuvered to control the Judiciary, shrunk the space of civil society, rewrote the past and dominated the Legislative.

In France, the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen gains ground and approaches Emmanuel Macron, with just a few days to go before the presidential elections. The current head of state continues with 26% of voting intentions. But the far-right representative already has 21%. And she continues to gain ground.

In an eventual second round, polls point to a victory for Macron, but by a slim margin. Le Pen would get 47% of the vote, against 53% for the current president.

In the last elections in 2017, after a debate in which she “exploded” against Macron, her defeat was consolidated with 66% of the votes for the current president. Many regarded Marine Le Pen as discarded from the French political scene and unable to return.

Five years later, she achieves her best result in the opinion polls, after a long process of “detoxing” her party. Her secret? Be seen as a “normal” candidacy. This year, her focus is not on immigration, but on the cost of living.

But just open your electoral program to discover phrases like “France for the French” and the proposal for a referendum on immigration.

In public at least, Le Pen appears to have left the racist rant to another far-right candidate, Eric Zemmour. If many believed that the ultra-conservatives were divided, the entry of the far-right radical on the scene gave candidate Marine Le Pen an aura of “moderate”.

Together, however, the two pretenders to the government of France have the sympathy of more than 30% of the population.

The signals need to be listened to carefully, especially by the democratic opposition in Brazil. Democracies in the 21st century do not die in the face of tank landings in downtown Budapest or Paris. But through movements that use the very instruments of democracy – the vote – to come to power, dismantle institutions from within and openly question the human rights system.

Today, liberal democracy is a privilege of only 6% of the world’s population. The process is experiencing its most dramatic moment in 30 years and levels of democracy have returned to what the world was in 1989. But this deterioration may not be over.

Anesthetized, oppositions repeat economic and social models responsible for excluding millions of people and generating an army of disillusioned people.

In Paris or Budapest, the march of the extreme right did not lose strength. By being “normalized”, these movements gained the legitimacy of the polls they had sought for so many years. But, above all, they consolidated themselves as an unavoidable part of the political scenario of these countries. Setting the tone for electoral campaigns, defining the themes of the debate agenda and fostering the resilience of an ultra-conservative movement that has become the reality in many societies.

The European time zone of a few months in relation to the elections in Brazil may be an opportunity for the entire democratic opposition in the country to examine in detail what the advancement of these movements means. And the profound risks to democracy.