Foldable iPhone with giant screen should be for 2025 | Cell phone

The folding iPhone is still in Apple’s plans, but it should only arrive in 2025. According to information that airs behind the scenes, the new rival of Samsung’s Galaxy Z line would be in the testing phase and would bring a nine-inch screen. So far, the Cupertino giant has not confirmed any of this information.
Samsung currently dominates the foldable smartphone segment. In 2021, the South Korean company had an 88% share of the global market, a number driven by the success of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 .
Foldable iPhone can be presented with OLED screen and hole in the panel for the front lens — Photo: Reproduction / Apple Insider
According to rumors, Apple’s priority right now would be mid-range foldable devices, followed by large units and finally smaller-screen ones. There is a possibility that an iPhone and iPad hybrid will hit the market first.
With the 9-inch prototype, the company is actively testing new tools and implementations. Despite experiments, this does not mean that the final product will come to market in the future with this screen size, as the design goals are subject to change throughout the development process. For now, fans have dubbed the possible device the iFlip.
If confirmed, the company’s launch would have an internal screen larger than that of the Mi Mix Fold 2, Xiaomi’s likely next foldable phone, which could be launched later this semester and should rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3 .
with information from Cult Of Mac