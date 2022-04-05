Foreign merchant ship ‘hit by Russian missile’, accuses Kyiv

uA foreign-flagged merchant ship is said to have been hit by a Russian navy missile near the besieged port city of Mariupol in southern Ukraine. According to information revealed this Tuesday by the deputy head of the Maritime Administration of Ukraine, a crew member needed medical care after the incident.

According to the official, Viktor Vyshnov, quoted by Reuters, the attack was carried out on the Dominican-flagged freighter ‘Azburg’, which was reportedly hit on Monday by a Russian missile.

“The ship was burned and all 12 crew members were evacuated to another ship. One crew member needed medical help, which was given to him and was also evacuated,” Vyshnov told Reuters. The same source was not, however, able to reveal whether the ship was carrying any cargo.

The British security company Ambrey Intelligence said, in turn, that the ship arrived in Mariupol on February 23 – having been unable to leave Ukrainian waters due to the closure of the city’s port.

Remember that Russian forces have taken control of Ukraine’s waterways since the beginning of the invasion of the country on 24 February. Kyiv also said, however, that it was preparing for the arrival of about 60,000 Russian reservists to the east of the country, mobilized with the aim of reinforcing the offensive in the region.

Read Also: Europol is in discussions with Kyiv to support the investigation of war crimes

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

O News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!