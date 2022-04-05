Four more stolen images of Bethesda’s Starfield appear on the internet

Starfield, the long-awaited Xbox exclusive developed by Bethesda, is shown with another four stolen imagesor presumed, appeared on the internet and re-released on social networks of various profiles.

As for the five images of Starfield published a few days ago, they are “work in development” photos, undoubtedly coming from one of the first builds, which mainly depict the structures that we will have to deal with during the campaign and the tools that our character will use. for your explorations.

Here they are:

More Starfield leaks👀 I can’t wait for this summer’s reveal, Xbox Gamers. pic.twitter.com/Cr86BNycty — 👨🏾‍🏫Uni Sensei🎓 (@OfficialXboxU) April 4, 2022

Once again, the character of the screenshots seems to underline a realistic and plausible approach to science fiction, close to cinematographic works like Interstellar and especially The Martian, rather than Mass Effect.

Starfield will make its exclusive debut on Xbox Series X|S and PC in November 11th. Everyone is curious to see what the game will look like for real with its generous gameplay, a lack that Microsoft will likely remedy in the coming weeks, during its big traditional event that normally takes place in June.