German President Recognizes ‘Error’ in Gas Pipeline with Russia | World

For the first time, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier admitted this Monday (04/04) his “error” of assessment for having defended the need to carry out the German-Russian gas pipeline Nord Stream 2, when he was minister of Foreign Affairs, during the government of former Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Steinmeier is a longtime supporter of the West’s rapprochement with Russia. However, the German president said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine meant he and others had to honestly recognize where they went wrong.

“My support of Nord Stream 2 was clearly a mistake,” he said. “We were joining a bridge that Russia no longer believed in and that other partners warned us against.”

In the past, Steinmeier was a prominent member of a wing of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), led by former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder, who argued that close economic ties with Russia were a way of anchoring it within a global system oriented towards the West.

The now-canceled Nord Stream 2, which critics say has weakened Ukraine by excluding it from energy transit, was a centerpiece of that strategy.

“We failed to build a common European home,” Steinmeier said. “I did not believe that Vladimir Putin would embrace the complete economic, political and moral ruin of his country because of his imperial madness,” she added. “In this I, like others, was mistaken.”

Steinmeier was head of the Chancellery in the government of Social Democrat Gerhard Schröder, from 1999 to 2005 – a position considered the right-hand man of the Federal Chancellor. He was then foreign minister under conservative Merkel from 2005 to 2009 and from 2013 to 2017, before becoming president.

When Steinmeier was at the head of the Chancellery, Schröder and his political ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, signed the agreement to build the first gas pipeline, Nord Stream 1, which became operational in 2011.

The deal was struck months before Merkel came to power in 2005. Afterwards, Schröder became head of the Nord Stream board, a position he still holds despite current pressure to break with Putin.

In 2011, after the start of operation of the first gas pipeline, the construction of Nord Stream 2 was agreed to increase the direct transport of Russian gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea.

This second bill remained in place despite Russia’s annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region in 2014. At the time, the decision was taken by Merkel and her then-partners, Steinmeier’s Social Democrats.

After weeks of hesitation and amid pressure from allies, the current Federal Chancellor, Social Democrat Olaf Scholz, suspended the license to implement Nord Stream 2 a day after Russia recognized the independence of two self-proclaimed people’s republics in eastern Europe. Ukraine.

However, Germany has categorically rejected the possibility of embargoing oil, gas and coal imported from Russia due to its heavy energy dependence on Moscow.

Ukraine criticizes this position, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky himself challenged Merkel to “visit Bucha” to see in loco the atrocities committed by Russian troops in the city. In a video message, the Ukrainian leader said that the serious atrocities committed by the Russian military in the suburbs of Kiev were the result of the policy adopted in recent years towards Russia.