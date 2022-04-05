Germany lifts mandatory isolation for infected people | World

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced this Monday (4) that, from May 1, isolation will no longer be mandatory for those infected with the coronavirus.

Instead, patients with Covid-19 will be heavily advised to do a five-day isolationas well as the people who came into contact with them, in addition to undergoing regular testing.

The rule, however, does not apply to health workers and caregivers, who must continue to fulfill five-day isolation, which can be ended after a negative test.

The decision was taken after Lauterbach’s meeting with the health secretaries of the 16 German states and is based on guidelines from the Ministry of Health and the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the government agency for disease control and prevention.

Currently, the guideline is a 10-day isolation for infected people, which can be ended on the seventh day, after a negative test. The new regulation must be implemented by the federal states.

Lauterbach was cautiously optimistic about the coronavirus situation in Germany. “The tipping point appears to have been reached,” he said, noting that the number of cases is decreasing. However, he stressed that the country is still on alert.

End of mask requirement

As of this week, most German statess will no longer require masks in commercial establishments. The requirement was officially dropped in Berlin on Friday and followed by other states in the following days. However, some of the 16 states expressed strong opposition to the measure. Hamburg and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern will continue to require masks. Mandatory use of masks in establishments has been in effect since spring 2020.

On Monday, shopkeepers said the overwhelming majority of customers continued to wear a mask while shopping.

“There is an undisturbed, quiet and reasonable majority who will naturally wear masks when they are indoors,” said Michael Genth, president of the Saarbrücken Business and Commerce Association. “We assume customers will act responsibly and continue to wear masks while shopping indoors.”

Unions criticize measure

Major German supermarket chains such as Rewe, Lidl, Aldi and Edeka, Swedish furniture giant Ikea, bookstore Thalia and clothing stores H&M and Primark have said they will not require customers to wear masks in stores.

Still, some employers have expressed concern about the changes, as have employees. The Verdi union, for example, regretted the decision and stressed that the rule harms workers, potentially exposing them to infection at their workplace.

Masks will now only be required by the federal government for those traveling by plane or long-distance trains. States may also require individuals to wear masks in hospitals and clinics and on public transportation. Lauterbach, however, advised citizens to continue wearing masks indoors.

The Robert Koch Institute on Monday reported 41,129 new cases of Covid-19 and 23 deaths related to the disease. The numbers tend to be lower on Mondays due to reduced testing and reporting on weekends, especially Sundays.