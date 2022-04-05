Germany temporarily takes control of German subsidiary of Russian company Gazprom, says minister | Economy

The German state will temporarily take control of the German subsidiary of Russian giant Gazprom due to its “importance for the supply” of energy to Germany, announced German Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

By September 30, the federal agency that manages the energy networks will become the administrator of “Gazprom Germania”, of which Gazprom was the sole owner.

At GermanyGazprom subsidiaries operate major gas and fuel storage facilities. “Gazprom Germania” also has several branches in the UK, Switzerland and the Czech Republic.

“The government is doing what is necessary to ensure security of supply in Germany and that includes not exposing energy infrastructure to arbitrary decisions by the Kremlin,” Habeck told a news conference.

“The voting rights of the owners of Gazprom Germania have been transferred to the federal network agency, the Bundesnetzagentur, which can take all necessary decisions to guarantee supply,” the minister said.