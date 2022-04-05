Goiânia Prefecture provides drive-thru for vaccination against Influenza and Covid-19, starting this Tuesday (05/04)

The Prefecture of Goiânia, through the Municipal Secretary of Health (SMS), offers, starting this Tuesday (05/04), vaccines against Influenza and Covid-19 also in the drive-thru modality. The service will be from Monday to Friday, from 8 am to 4 pm, in the parking lot of Estádio Serra Dourada.

“The drive will help those who have difficulties in getting around, and it is another option for all the elderly to be vaccinated, both those in the group aged 60 years or older, who will get the flu vaccine, and those aged 80 or over. more who need to receive the second booster dose against Covid-19”, highlights Mayor Rogério Cruz.

With the drive-thru, the City Hall of Goiânia starts to offer vaccines against flu and Covid-19 at 73 points, with 71 vaccination rooms in health units, and two teams from the itinerant program VacinAção, divided into the point set up at Clube Caixa Econômica Federal, and at the Serra Dourada Stadium. Due to the great demand for routine vaccines, the Municipal Vaccination Center (CMV) will not apply doses against the flu.

Until the 30/04th, flu vaccination is aimed at the elderly aged 60 and over, and health workers. After the 02/05th until 03/06, it will be the turn of the other priority groups. It is estimated that 519,378 residents of the capital are part of these groups.

“The Influenza vaccine greatly reduces the number of hospitalizations and deaths due to complications from the flu; therefore, it is necessary that all of the priority groups get vaccinated”, reinforces the Secretary of Health of Goiânia, Durval Pedroso.

Durval also draws attention to who should take the second booster against Covid-19. “On this first day of vaccination, we had many 60-year-olds who also wanted to take the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19; but, for now, this age group has not yet been released by the Ministry of Health (MOH). Therefore, the second booster dose is only for those who are 80 years old or older”, he warns.

Influenza vaccine

The trivalent Influenza vaccine, used by the Unified Health System (SUS), in 2022, is effective against strains H1N1, H3N2 and type B. D-day of national mobilization is scheduled for 04/30, and the goal of the Ministry of Health is to immunize 90% of people included in priority groups. In 2021, Goiânia vaccinated 73.5% of the target audience.

“People were more concerned about getting the vaccine against Covid-19, but this year we believe it will be different, since the pandemic has slowed down”, says Durval Pedroso.

Schedule of the 24th Influenza Vaccination Campaign, and estimate of the total number of people in each target group:

First stage – 04/30 to 04/30

207,706 elderly people aged 60 and over;

69,373 health workers;

Second stage – from 05/02 to 06/03

59,665 children (06 months to 05 years);

14,486 pregnant women;

2,382 postpartum women;

19,296 teachers;

72,452 people with comorbidities;

45,639 people with permanent disabilities;

303 adolescents and young people aged 12 to 21 with protective measures;

6,068 security forces

In addition to truck drivers and workers of urban and long-distance collective road transport of passengers, and others whose number is not estimated.

Influenza vaccination sites

71 routine vaccination rooms

Caixa Econômica Federal Club, Avenida T-1, 1155, Quadra 53, Setor Bueno

Drive-thru, parking lot at Serra Dourada Stadium – Avenida Fuedd Sebba, 1170, Jardim Goiás

Municipal Health Department (SMS) – City Hall of Goiânia