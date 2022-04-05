Google will demonetize sites that talk too much about the invasion of Ukraine

Google urged news outlets to be more cautious about publications related to the conflict in Ukraine. According to information obtained by the website Deadline, the company would have notified portals that news “condemning, rejecting or exploiting” the invasion, as well as blaming Ukrainians for the events, would be demonetized from the Google Ads advertising platform.

According to the site, the statement would have come from the management of the Google Ads platform, the advertising service of Gigante das Buscas. The company claimed that restrictions on this type of publication were already in place. The restrictions would take effect especially “when they violate existing policies,” the company said.

Without Google Ads, websites would have to turn to other advertising services to generate revenue (Image: Benjamin Dada/Unsplash)

This measure, however, is not new. As per the rules of the service, content that “promotes, glorifies or condemns violence between people” may result in account suspension in the monetization program.

Since the conflict began, Google has been placed in a tricky position. On the one hand, international news portals treated the war as an “invasion”, while the Russian government insists on categorizing the events as a “military liberation operation”.

Soon, the company acted on different fronts: it blocked Russian state media channels and videos worldwide, stopped the sale of ads in Russia, and removed local media apps from the Play Store. While Russia reacted by blocking Google News and threatening to fine YouTube for displaying “extremist videos”.

It is not the first time

However, this is also not the first time that Google has tried to exempt itself from the confusion. The website Deadline recalls that the company has already discouraged publications from journalistic vehicles considered to be “far right” on the political spectrum, as was the case with ZeroHedge. The portal could no longer profit from ads linked to Google Ads.

Media expert Maria Armoudian considers Google’s performance problematic, especially since the company does not express itself in the same way when faced with conflicts in other parts of the world. “It is worth noting that Google is not doing this with other wars or blatant human rights violations that may be taking place right now. [em outros lugares]. Therefore, it is worth observing and asking if this will be a new policy that is applied continuously or if this is a selective care for the lives of our fellow human beings”, he pointed out.

Source: Deadline