Gynecologist explains what endometriosis can really cause

It is known that it is a female disease, which causes pain, discomfort and hinders the well-being of patients. However, little is said about possible sequelae that the condition can generate, such as infertility. It is also worth remembering that the problem affects 10% to 15% of women of reproductive age.











“The main cause of infertility in women, endometriosis occurs when the cells of the endometrium, the mucosa that lines the wall of the uterus, are not properly expelled during menstruation, spreading through the reproductive system, which hinders the implantation of the fertilized embryo, and even even by other regions such as intestine, appendix and bladder”, explains Dr. Rodrigo Rosa, gynecologist, specialist in human reproduction.

Prevention and diagnosis are difficult

Despite being relatively common, endometriosis is a very difficult condition to prevent. After all, in addition to not having a previously defined cause, there are indications that the problem may be related to genetic and immunological factors. Other than that, as its main symptom – which is severe pelvic pain – is very similar to menstrual cramps, early diagnosis is also difficult to perform. Factor that usually interferes with treatment.

“This makes the diagnosis of the condition to be carried out very late, when women find it difficult to get pregnant. Therefore, regular gynecological monitoring from an early age is essential”, highlights the specialist.

“In addition, birth control pills, a contraceptive method commonly used in the treatment of endometriosis, can also mask the symptoms of the condition, which contributes to a late diagnosis and for the disease to evolve into a serious condition without the woman realizing it”, she adds. The Doctor. Pink.

endometriosis treatment

Endometriosis can be treated in two different ways. The first is through the prescription of specific medications to relieve the pain and inflammation caused by the disease. And the other is surgical intervention.

“Surgical treatment of endometriosis is performed through laparoscopy, a minimally invasive procedure that aims to eliminate the cysts caused by the disease”, says the doctor, who also warns: “only 50% of patients treated through laparoscopy have a chance of becoming pregnant in the future. ”.

“The process of IVF in patients with endometriosis is like any other. And the good news is that the procedure’s success rates in women with the condition are the same as when fertilization is performed for other reasons. However, before opting for any procedure, it is essential to consult a doctor specializing in human reproduction, who will be able to indicate the best treatment for each case according to factors such as age, health history and egg quality”, concludes Dr. Pink.