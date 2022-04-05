Hapvida announces several job opportunities

Life is much better when we are healthy. Therefore, health is not negotiated. The more we need it, the more we realize the value of being able to count on those who welcome and respect us. Nice to meet you, Hapvida.

We are leaders in the vertical healthcare model in Brazil, with more than 7 million customers. We integrate plans, hospitals, clinics and laboratories, with technology and efficiency. We work with more than 37 thousand direct employees involved in the operation, more than 15 thousand doctors and more than 15 thousand dentists. It is this support that allows us to truly know the life and health history of each person who chooses us.

Hapvida opens vacancies for General Services Assistant (02); Nursing Technician – Endoscopy; Commercial Executive II; Talent Bank – PCD; Chamberlain; Administrative coordinator; Nursing Coordinator; Sales and Services Coordinator; butler; Nurse – Surgical Center; Nurse – CME; Lead Nurse; Nurse – Obstetrics/Maternity; Nurse – Pediatrics/Neonatology; Nurse – Posts; Nurse – ICU; Nutrition Intern; Oncology Pharmacist; Physical therapist; Stretcher bearer; Concierge; Hospitality Supervisor; Nursing Technician – Surgical Center; Nursing Technician – Obstetrics/Maternity; Nursing Technician – Pediatrics/Neonatology; Nursing Technician – ICU.

Locations: Salvador, Camaçari, Candeias, Feira de Santana/BA.

Interested should apply, choosing the place and the vacancy of interest through the website https://sistemahapvida.gupy.io