Health system blocked pregnant women with Covid, says study – 04/04/2022 – Mônica Bergamo

A Brazilian study published in The Lancet Americas tried to analyze in greater depth the reasons why Brazil recorded one of the highest maternal mortality rates, among pregnant and postpartum women, due to Covid-19. There were, in total, 1,948 deaths, most of them (1,488) occurring in 2021. Of the total, 59% of them had no previous risk factor or comorbidities.

The research interviewed 25 families and relatives of pregnant or postpartum women who died from Covid-19. And he discovered that the health system was unprepared to receive them, to the point that some pregnant women went to five health centers before receiving treatment – ​​already with the condition worsened, and resulting in death.

The study, signed by researchers Debora Diniz, a professor at the University of Brasília, Luciana Brito and Gabriela Rondon, from the Anis Institute of Bioethics, identified three barriers to this high rate of deaths.

“The first was a delay when they presented a first symptom”, explains Debora Diniz. “[Os médicos] they sent them back home, they didn’t investigate the symptom of Covid. They took shortness of breath, for example, as a symptom of pregnancy.”

“After that, with an average wait of seven days, they went to the hospital several times, some to five different medical centers to get admitted. There was a barrier to admission. The health systems said they didn’t care for pregnant women [por estarem com urgência para pacientes de Covid-19] and the maternity hospitals said they did not provide care for Covid-19”, continues the researcher.

She then points out the third reason for the tragedy: “When the patient finally entered the system, they wanted to save the fetus at the expense of the patient.” Of the 25 cases interviewed, 19 fetuses survived. “They said that intensive treatments would interrupt the pregnancy. You can’t know if they would save the women, but they were the best medicine for the case,” she says.

“We identified these barriers imposed on pregnant women in a health emergency. They were not considered the center of attention. The center was to gain weeks for the fetus to develop a little more and survive outside the uterus, like a premature. , 19 the fetus survives. And six of those cases were second trimester pregnancies. It was very difficult for the fetuses to survive.

Diniz says that the families consulted told her that they were not asked who to prioritize in the treatment, whether the woman or the fetus. “Four of them said they asked otherwise, to save her, that she could have other children. But when [as pacientes] entered the ICU, they lost contact with the family. One of the families told me that they asked the doctor to save the woman, ‘but they didn’t listen,'” she says.

