‘I’m very bad, it’s killing me’, says woman before dying of suspected hemorrhagic dengue in Franca, SP | Ribeirão Preto and France

The g1 had access to the content of the conversation. On Friday (1st), the day before she died, Lucília said that the symptoms left her feeling weak and having difficulty sleeping. She believed she was bitten by the mosquito Aedes Aegypti, transmitter of dengue, in a day care center where he works.

“I’m very bad, I’m very bad, this dengue is killing me. Sorry for the delay, but I’m not even in the mood to fiddle with my phone. I’m feeling a lot of pain, a lot of sweat, I can’t find a position, because I stay in bed all day, but we’re going” commented Lucília.

The assistant died after being seen twice at the Doctor Álvaro Azzuz Emergency Room on Wednesday (30) and Thursday (31). On Saturday (2), she was admitted to the Emergency Care Unit (UPA) of Jardim Anita at 4:27 am and was under observation until she got a spot at Santa Casa, but she couldn’t wait and died around 8:00 pm.

Her case is investigated by the Department of Health of Franca.

Lucília also said that the exam done at the Emergency Room on Tuesday was ready at 11:30 am on Wednesday and confirmed dengue.

Lucília said that she asked for a certificate for this week, but the doctor did not give it. In addition, she said that she was medicated with dipyrone and paracetamol, but her health condition worsened.

“Wow, God I need to get better soon. worse than [eles] they only use dipyrone, paracetamol, and this pain in the body does not go away”.

According to Homero Antônio Rosa Júnior, doctor at the Municipal Epidemiological Surveillance of Franca, Lucília’s care followed the normal standards and protocols of the public health service.

“We are still raising the chart. But her blood pressure was significantly altered the day before her death. This is already a sign of circulatory shock. Service must be a priority. This patient has to be really observed and medicated very quickly to avoid further aggravation”.

127% increase in cases in 2 weeks

Lucília’s death is the second investigated by Saúde de Franca as suspected hemorrhagic dengue.

The first was from a 37-year-old woman. She was transferred from the UPA to Santa Casa on the night of March 20 after her symptoms worsened. The next day, she died.

According to the hospital, doctors applied the Ministry of Health protocol for dengue hemorrhagic fever, which is based on clinical support and volume expansion since there is no specific drug to treat the disease.

Data from the City of Franca indicate that there was a growth of 127.3% in the last two weeks.

As of March 23, 619 people had already been diagnosed with the disease. This Thursday (4), there are 1,407 cases. In 2021 there were 221 positive exams.

“The outbreak, or even epidemic, is due to a significant increase in cases. Not exactly serious cases, which may be related to deaths. We do have, this year, a very important outbreak, with symptoms much more severe than the previous ones, which requires much more attention from both the population and health professionals. It is a very fast disease, which starts very quickly and ends very quickly, in a week”, says the doctor.

