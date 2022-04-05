Influenza: Campos vaccinates the elderly and health professionals – Campos 24 Horas





04/04/2022, 14:14, Photo: Disclosure.



The National Influenza Vaccination Campaign was opened in Campos this Monday (4). The vaccine, which prevents influenza, will be available throughout the week at 15 posts for the immunization of the elderly over 80 years and also for health professionals over 60 years. The application of the immunizer takes place from 9 am to 4 pm. (read more below)

The start for protection against the Influenza virus took place at the Clube da Terceira Idade, in the central area of ​​the city, with the presence of the Secretary of Health, Paulo Hirano, and the Director of Primary Care, Rodrigo Carneiro, who highlighted the importance of immunization and that Vaccination is the best way to protect the population. Also present was the Undersecretary for the Promotion and Defense of the Elderly, Rosilani Tavares. (read more below)

“This week we are focusing on the elderly over 80 years and on health professionals, the latter group most vulnerable due to exposure. It is very important to be aware that immunization is the best way to protect people. The flu is a mild illness, but it can become a serious illness. What prevents this severity is immunization “, said the Secretary of Health. (read more below)

Initially, the vaccine is being applied to priority groups and in descending order of age. According to the secretary, the goal is to immunize 80% of the entire target audience. “We are going to expand immunization until it reaches all people, all children over six months of age”, added Paulo Hirano. (read more below)

“We are coming out of the pandemic. The number of cases has decreased a lot, but we have other diseases that, potentially, can be serious. Great example is influenza in elderly patients. So, to avoid a new increase in the number of patients with respiratory syndromes, which could be Covid or flu, we need the population to look for vaccination sites”, highlighted the infectologist, Rodrigo Carneiro. (read more below)

To receive the dose of the Influenza vaccine, the elderly must bring identification, CPF, routine vaccine book, in addition to proof of address. Exclusively at the Third Age Club and at the drive-thru of the Universidade Estadual do Norte Fluminense (UENF) it is also possible to receive the 4th dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. (read more below)

“Currently, the vaccine for Covid and for the flu can be applied at the same time. We know that there are still a number of patients who have not taken the Covid vaccine and, if they wish, the person can take both”, explains Rodrigo. (read more below)

Aware of the importance of vaccination, Valmir Fernandes Pimenta, 81, said that “we must believe in science and in God, who is the one who gives science intelligence to work for the benefit of the people. The vaccine is the most powerful thing that appeared in this earth”, he declared. (read more below)

At age 84, Jocila Siqueira Tavares, also received the vaccine. She was taken by her son Renê Tavares, who spoke about the importance of the mother and other elderly people being immunized. “The vaccine is very important, first because we believe a lot in Science. And second, in the affection I have for my mother, who is my greatest asset”, she declared. (Read more below)

He added that he takes the mother to get all the vaccines. “My mother had Covid at 84. She had already taken three doses of the vaccine and, even though she was diabetic, hypertensive, she didn’t even need to be hospitalized ”, reported Renê, who attributed the vaccine’s non-aggravation of the disease. “There are many reports of people who became infected with the disease and were saved because of the vaccine. And that is why it is very important that all people can be vaccinated, including this one against the flu”, she said. (read more below)

Influenza is an acute viral infection that affects the respiratory system and is highly transmissible. The vaccine will be effective against strains B, H1N1 and H3N2, including Darwin which was responsible for the flu outbreak last year. (read more below)

INFLUENZA AND COVID-19 VACCINATION STATIONS

UENF drive-thru

Senior Citizens Club

INFLUENZA VACCINATION STATIONS

Automobile Club

UBSF Village Park

UBSF Counselor Josino

UBSF Dores de Macabu

UBSF Lagamar (São Tomé Lighthouse)

UBSF Parque Imperial

IBSF São José Patronage

Stump UBS

UBSF Santos Dumont

UBSF Saturnino Braga

UBSF Venda Nova

UBSF Felix Miranda

UPH Indent