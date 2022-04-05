iPhone Rental: Here’s How Much Apple’s Service Can Cost

Well-known journalist and Apple insider Mark Gurman brought speculation about the price of the iPhone subscription service that Apple would be developing. According to the expert, the value should be around $35 per month, generating for the company a 57% profit about the purchase price of the iPhone 13, for example.

Rumors about the “monthly rental” of iPhones have not yet been confirmed by the manufacturer, but the information was also initially released by Gurman. The idea would be to generate a new form of recipe for Apple, attracting consumers who cannot afford the smartphone — although, according to the fees proposed by the journalist, the subscription service would be more expensive in the long run.

Subscription service would also allow customers to upgrade iPhones to newer modelSource: Reproduction: 3TAN/Unsplash

According to Gurman, the monthly fee would still allow customers to change the device by the latest model. That could also benefit the manufacturer, who would have a steady stream of older phones that could be resold.

Possible values ​​for renting Apple iPhones

The subscription values ​​proposed by the journalist would be as follows:

iPhone 13 ($35/month): In three years, Apple would generate $1,260 instead of $799 of the purchase price

iPhone 13 Pro ($45/mo): $1,620 over three years versus $999 on a one-time purchase

iPhone 13 Pro Max ($50/mo): $1,800 instead of $1,099

It is worth mentioning that the company did not disclose official information and a price for the Brazilian market. However, the model could be successful here, considering the high price of smartphones and the growth of platforms that already rent iPhones without a direct participation from Apple.