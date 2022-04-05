It has primordial helium leaking from the Earth’s core; know the reason

A very rare type of helium gas – called “primordial helium” or “helium-3”, is escaping from the Earth’s core, according to a new study published in the scientific journal Geochemistry, Geophysics, Geosystems at the end of March.

Primordial helium is an isotope – or “variant” – much rarer than ordinary helium, as it contains only one neutron in its nucleus instead of the usual two. According to the researchers, it is a “wonder of nature” that can help us to deeply understand the history of the Earth, as this variant of the gas appeared in the explosion of the Earth. big Bangthe event that led to the birth of the universe 13.8 billion years ago.

Image taken by the Hubble Space Telescope shows the Laguna Nebula, an area of ​​space with high concentrations of primordial helium – or helium-3 (Image: NASA/ESA/Reproduction)

On Earth, primordial helium makes up 0.0001% of all helium on the planet. It can be created by a number of processes – such as the radioactive decay of tritium, a rare isotope of hydrogen. The fact that it escapes from our core is nothing new: Scientists estimate that this escape corresponds to about two kilograms (kg) of material per year – enough to fill a balloon the size of a table.

But the researchers didn’t know exactly how much helium-3 came from the Earth’s core compared to the mantle, nor how much of it we have in our “natural reservoirs.” In order to answer this question, researchers at the University of New Mexico compared two models of the Earth – one during the formation of our planet (when primordial helium was still being accumulated) and another after the formation of the Moon (when, supposedly, a collision with another planetary body formed the satellite and made us lose much of the gas).

According to Peter Olson, a geophysicist and primary author of the study, not all of the gas was expelled after the impact. What stayed here continued to pour out through the inner parts of the Earth. And it makes sense that the core is its reservoir because it “is less vulnerable to major impacts compared to other parts of the Earth system.”

By comparing the isotope’s behavior with its escape rate, the authors determined that there are about 10 teragrams (10 million tons) of primordial helium in the Earth’s core. “Our exchange model [de hélio-3] during the formation and evolution of the Earth implies the metallic core of the planet as a leaky reservoir, but which supplies the gas to the rest of the Earth”.

However, the study itself acknowledges that its results are not definitive, due to the fact that its authors have to make a series of assumptions. These assumptions, along with several other uncertainties, may also indicate that there is less primordial helium in our core than the study anticipates.

