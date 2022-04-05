Kinder Chocolates ‘Recall’ in Europe After Salmonella Cases | Economy

Dozens of cases of contamination with salmonella bacteria have been detected in Europe. Suspicions of the contamination focus converge to Kinder chocolate products manufactured in Belgium, which led to their withdrawal from the markets by the manufacturer Ferrero.

A request was made to return Kinder products produced at the factories in Arlon, Belgium, which were sold in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden, the Ferrero brand announced on Tuesday ( 5).

In the United Kingdom, there have been 63 cases of salmonella contamination, a spokeswoman for the British health authorities told AFP.

According to Britain’s Food Standards Agency (FSA), the recall affects single and multiple Kinder Surprise eggs, a popular candy marketed to children that contains small collectible toys inside a chocolate shell. The British agency has advised customers not to eat Kinder Surprise products with expiration dates between July 11 and October 7.

In France, 21 patients were informed by the Pasteur Institute’s Salmonella Reference Center and, of this, 15 reported having consumed the Kinder products in question, according to the national body responsible for public health. The average age of cases is 4 years.