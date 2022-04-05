Learjet is destroyed after escaping from runway in the United States – Prisma









A Georgia Learjet left the runway as it landed at Morristown Municipal Airport this weekend. This type of incident in aviation is known as a runway excursion (runaway excursion).

All four people on board were safely evacuated with no reported injuries, said Morristown Police Commander Stuart Greer.

Firefighters and city police responded to the 11:20 am incident on Saturday, which shut down the airport, Morristown Green reported.

The plane, which was flying from Fulton County Executive Airport near Atlanta, suffered “significant damage” as it left runway 23, stopping in a safe area, Greer said in a statement.

The wings have separated from the aircraft, confirmed Corey Hanlon, a spokesperson for Morristown Airport. He said the plane was a Learjet 75. The airport would likely remain closed Saturday night, he said.

Greer said the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) is investigating what the airport called a “category B runway incident.” The Federal Aviation Administration describes a “Category B runway incursion” as an incident where “there is significant potential for collision”, requiring swift action.