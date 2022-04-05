Learn about the 57 diseases caused by type 2 diabetes | Health

Pixabay – 01.04.2022 is the disease caused by insufficient production or malabsorption of insulin, a hormone that regulates blood glucose

A diagnosis of type 2 diabetes increases the risk for 57 other health problems, such as liver cancer, chronic kidney disease and neurological disorders. The finding is part of a study by researchers at the University of Cambridge, UK, presented at the country’s Professional Diabetes Conference last week.

According to those responsible, the observational study, not yet published, is the most comprehensive on the subject ever conducted. Scientists analyzed data from more than three million people in the UK from the UK Biobank and UK Clinical Practice Research databases. From the information, they studied the links between type 2 diabetes and 116 health problems that usually appear around age 50.

The researchers then found that the disease was linked to a higher incidence of at least 57 other diagnoses. Furthermore, these conditions arose, on average, up to five years earlier in patients with type 2 diabetes.

The new study reveals that the diagnosis increases the risk by 5.2 times for end-stage kidney disease, by 4.4 times for liver cancer and 3.2 times for macular degeneration – an eye disease that occurs in the part of the retina called the macula. and causes gradual loss of central vision.

Patients with type 2 diabetes were also 2.6 times more likely to develop neurological problems; 2.3 times higher for eye problems overall; 1.9 times higher for digestive issues and 1.8 times higher for mental health disorders. Regarding conditions that affect blood circulation, the risk was high for 23 of 31 health problems analyzed.

The research focused on people over 30, and experts found that the risks were even higher when the patient was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes under the age of 50.

“This study is a stark reminder of the broader implications of type 2 diabetes and obesity for individuals,” said the British National Health Service’s (NHS) clinical director for diabetes and obesity, Jonathan Valabhji, in a statement.

According to the International Diabetes Federation, about 537 million adults worldwide are living with the disease, equivalent to one in ten individuals. The diagnosis, which tends to increase, according to the organization, is responsible for approximately 6.7 million deaths a year – one death every five seconds. In Brazil, the most recent estimate by the Ministry of Health is that about 7% of the population is diabetic.

Type 2 is the most common, representing about 90% of cases in Brazil, according to the Brazilian Society of Diabetes (SBD). It usually appears in adulthood and is a consequence of a malfunction of the insulin produced by the body. The hormone is responsible for bringing glucose into cells. When it doesn’t work as it should, glucose starts to accumulate in the blood.