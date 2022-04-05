Lima dawns empty under curfew and with soldiers on the streets

The streets of Lima dawned almost empty this Tuesday (5), with shops closed, almost no public transport and classes suspended, due to a daytime curfew imposed by the Peruvian government of leftist President Pedro Castillo to contain the protests.

Military patrols guarded avenues and strategic points in the Peruvian capital and the port of Callao, where 10 million people live, many of whom are prevented from working by the curfew, as they earn their living in the informal market.

The population of Lima was surprised by the measure, announced minutes before midnight on Monday by Castillo on television, as the disturbances were concentrated and the most serious took place in the provinces, not in the capital.

“In the face of the acts of violence that some groups tried to create (…) and to restore peace to internal order (…) the Council of Ministers approved declaring citizen immobility (curfew) from 2:00 am to 11:59 pm night of April 5th to protect public safety,” Castillo said.

The measure, which provoked outrage on social media, was not respected in the morning by many residents, who needed to go to their workplaces, in hospitals or hotels, but the offenders were not reprimanded by the military and police. The biggest problem was the lack of public transport.

“It was a very late and improvised measure,” Cinthya Rojas, a nutritionist at the hospital, who was patiently waiting at a bus stop in the municipality of Agustino, east of Lima, told AFP.

Several acts of violence, including fires at toll booths on the roads, looting in some stores and clashes between protesters and police, were recorded on Monday in various parts of the country, in the first strike faced by the Castillo government, which took power a year ago. eight months.

The protests were motivated by rising fuel and food prices.

“I make an appeal for calm, serenity. Social protest is a constitutional right, but it must happen within the law,” Castillo said in his speech to the country.

Repudiation

Castillo, a 52-year-old rural teacher, announced the curfew a week after he avoided an expulsion process by Congress, where opponents accuse him of “lack of direction” in the government and of allowing corruption in his surroundings.

The curfew will be in effect at a time when the Peruvian economy is trying to overcome the damage caused by the covid-19 pandemic and in coincidence with the 30th anniversary of the self-coup d’état by ex-president Alberto Fujimori, currently in prison, on April 5, 2019. 1992.

“Curfew to restore order, an authoritarian measure by the Pedro Castillo government that demonstrates ineptitude, an inability to govern. It’s like putting an end to traffic accidents by banning the circulation of vehicles,” political analyst Luis Benavente told AFP.

high rejection

In an attempt to defuse criticism, the government over the weekend eliminated the fuel tax.

Castillo also decreed a 10% increase in the minimum wage, which will rise to 1,025 ‘soles’ (US$277) from 1 May.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the country’s main trade union center, rejected the percentage increase, considered insufficient, and called for protests for Thursday.

Castillo has a disapproval rate of 66%, according to an Ipsos poll.