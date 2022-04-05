Man suspected of having taken 87 doses of Covid-19 vaccine

Recently, the fourth dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 has been applied to some specific groups in some parts of the world, including some states in Brazil, but a man in Germany appears to have not followed the authorities’ recommendation for immunization and is being investigated on suspicion of having taken at least 87 doses of vaccines against the disease.

However, contrary to what it may seem, the man is not someone worried about not catching the disease, but part of a scheme to falsify immunization certificates against Covid-19. Basically, the 61-year-old suspect is accused of being part of a gang that sells fake passports to people who don’t want to take the immunizer against Covid-19.

Man took 87 doses of vaccine

According to Deutsche Welle, the elderly man came under investigation after he had gone several times to the same vaccination center and local officials suspected his presence there. Authorities were called and arrested the suspect.

In the course of investigations it was revealed that he had taken at least 87 doses. However, the scheme he made to get to imagine himself so many times was not revealed. The suspicion is that the passports were sold to anti-vax people, who do not want to take the immunizer, but need the passport to access certain places.

The case took place in the state of Saxony, a region that currently has only 64% of those vaccinated against Covid-19 with the two doses. This percentage is much lower than the German national average of around 75%.

