Marijuana improves the sexual experience; understand the study

Some people have reported that marijuana alters their sexual experience. An essay published in 1971 by astronomer Carl Sagan described that cannabis “increases the pleasure of sex” and “gives exquisite sensitivity.” However, there is little research on the plant and libido, in part because the study has been difficult to fund and remains an illegal drug under federal law in the United States.

One issue that affects the outcome of reliable conclusions is the fact that most surveys are based on questionnaire data, targeted at people who already use cannabis, not representing the general population. On the other hand, limited evidence shows that the drug appears to improve the sexual experience among many women who already use it.

“I’ve had several patients come to me and say, ‘I have low libido. Can you help me? And by the way, if I use marijuana, I can orgasm, no problem,” commented Becky Lynn, a specialist in sexual medicine and menopause and founder of Evora Women’s Health in St. Louis.

Lynn teaches at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is the lead author of a study published in 2019, which involved 373 women and delved into cannabis at an obstetrics and gynecology clinic in Missouri. Of the total, 34% reported using marijuana before sex and the majority said it resulted in increased orgasm and decreased pain.

Another online survey of over 200 women and men who use cannabis found that nearly 60% said the substance increased their desire for sex, and nearly 74% said there was also an increase in sexual satisfaction. The study was conducted by researchers in Canada and published in The Journal of Sexual Medicine, with information that 16% reported that sex was better in some ways and worse in others.

According to the International Society for Sexual Medicine, some men report that their sexual performance improves when they use marijuana, while others may have less motivation for sex, erectile dysfunction, difficulty achieving orgasm or premature ejaculation. In this scenario, the field of research on cannabis use and sexual function among men remains scarce and can be contradictory.

