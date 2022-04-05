meet Marine Le Pen and Viktor Orbán

The far right has achieved good results in Europe. This Sunday (03), the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orbán, was re-elected to serve his fourth consecutive term as Prime Minister and his party fidesz obtained 53.1% of the votes (about 2.8 million ballots), representing 135 seats in Parliament.

Meanwhile, in France, opposition candidate Marine Le Pen has been rising in the polls and closing in on current President Emmanuel Macron. The first round of the French presidential elections takes place next Sunday (10).

Both are known for their populist policies and radical speeches. Learn more about them:

Viktor Orban

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban is re-elected and remains one of Europe’s top far-right leaders. Image: Leon Neal/Reuters

Called a patriot by his supporters and an autocrat by his critic, Viktor Mihály Orbán is currently one of Europe’s leading far-right leaders. As soon as he took power, in 2010, he adopted measures considered authoritarian and, like the Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), he had friction with the Legislative and Judiciary powers, with the press and with the education sector.

Ornán had previously held the post of prime minister from 1998 to 2002. He has also chaired Fidesz since 1993, with a brief break between 2000 and 2003.

With strong support from the Legislature, he pushed for institutional reforms and introduced a new Constitution, pushing his “anti-liberal” version of democracy. He also altered the country’s electoral rules to favor his Fidesz party and was re-elected in 2014 and 2018 with a two-thirds legislative majority.

The Hungarian leader is often at odds with the European Union, but rejects criticism of his government, insisting he defends Hungary’s interests. He is a fierce critic of immigration, LGBTQIA+ rights and “EU bureaucrats”.

In February, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) fulfilled an agenda in Hungary where he called the prime minister, viktor Orbanfrom “brother”.

“Our passage here is quick. But it will leave a great legacy for our people. I believe in Hungary and in the dear Orbanwho I treat practically as a brother, given the affinities we have in the defense of our peoples and in their integration”, said the Brazilian.

Bolsonaro also commented on the ties between Brazil and Hungary, which according to him can be summed up in four words: God, homeland, family and freedom.

Marine Le Pen

Marine Le Pen threatens Emmanuel Macron’s re-election in France Image: Getty Images

Marion Anne Perrine Le Pen is a far-right lawyer and politician from France. She was a member of the European Parliament from 2004 to 2017, and was elected president of the National Front on 16 January 2011, replacing her father Jean-Marie Le Pen. She has been regional councilor for the Nord-Pas-de-Calais administrative region since March 2010 and municipal councilor for the municipality of Hénin-Beaumont since March 2008.

In May 2017, she was defeated by Emmanuel Macron in the presidential race. A month later, her party, the National Front, also failed to be elected in parliamentary elections. After the defeat, the legend changed its name and became the National Group, where Le Pen has been trying to improve the image of racist and xenophobic.

Soon after, in 2018, she began to reject any comparison with Jair Bolsonaro. “He has said things that are extremely unpleasant, that cannot be transferred to our country, it is a different culture,” she commented on controversial statements by the Brazilian about homosexuals and women.

She also added that Bolsonaro’s statements do not make him “far-right”.

But this is also part of her move away from radicalism. She left aside the racist discourse and always blaming the European Union for mass immigration, taking a stand against the euro, to adopt a speech focused on the cost of living – it is enough to open her electoral program, however, to discover phrases such as “the France for the French” and the proposal for a referendum on immigration.

The candidate received a loan of around 10.7 million euros from the Hungarian bank MKBwhose largest shareholder is an associate of viktor Orban. The money was given to the party for campaign funding.

But the twist seems to have worked. In the latest opinion polls, her party appears very close to Macron’s party in the race for the European Parliament in 2022.