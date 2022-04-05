Meta briefly blocks hashtags linked to Ukrainian city massacre

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, briefly restricted hashtags related to civilian deaths in northern Ukraine, where bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town reclaimed from Russian forces, a company spokesman confirmed.

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said automated systems that check for violent images on Facebook and Instagram were responsible for blocking hashtags like #bucha and #buchamassacre.

“This happened automatically because of the graphic content people posted using these hashtags. When we became aware of the issue yesterday, we acted quickly to unblock the hashtags,” he wrote on Twitter.

Facebook and Instagram allow the posting of explicit and violent content when shared to raise awareness of potential human rights abuses, but exclude content if it is overly explicit or celebrates suffering. The social media company also adds warning labels to some graphic posts that users must click on before viewing images.

Human rights groups have criticized Meta’s approach to removing violent content during conflict, saying the practice of wiping data from its servers after 90 days results in the deletion of critical evidence of war crimes.

Stone said Meta is “exploring ways to preserve this and other types of content when we remove it”, specifically in relation to the war in Ukraine.