New Covid symptoms are listed in the UK; see what they are and the relationship with the current phase of the pandemic | Health

The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) this week released a list of 9 new symptoms associated with Covid-19 in adults.

Previously, the British public service only listed the three main classic symptoms of the disease: “new” and continuous cough (coughing a lot for more than an hour or the equivalent of 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours), high temperature or chills and loss or change in smell or taste.

The list now includes the following symptoms:

Shortness of breathe fatigue or exhaustion Body pain Headache Sore throat Stuffy or runny nose loss of appetite Diarrhea Nausea or vomiting

Carla Kobayashi, infectious disease specialist at Hospital Sírio-Libanês and technical consultant for the Ministry of Health, explains that, since the beginning of the pandemic, fever, cough and loss of smell were the symptoms that characterized Covid-19, but that this scenario is no longer the same.

With the arrival of the omnipresent, today prevalent in the world, these symptoms stopped appearing so often. This variant of SARS-CoV-2 actually marked the increasing presence of the “less common” symptoms.

“So we started to have a lot of sore throat, a lot of headache, a lot of body pain,” says Kobayashi.

According to ZOE COVID Symptom Study, from King’s College London University, which records, via smartphone, how hundreds of thousands of infected people are feeling in the UK, these are precisely the symptoms most associated with this variant of the coronavirus, along with a runny nose and sneezing.

This is because the omicron virus has an affinity, what scientists call “viral tropism”, for replication in the upper respiratory tract (nasal cavity, pharynx). However, according to experts consulted by the g1why the omicron has this characteristic is something that still needs to be investigated.

On the other hand, gastrointestinal symptoms in general, such as diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, mark only a few cases of Covid, says Kobayashi.

2 of 3 Fever, cough, headache, sore throat, runny nose and nausea are some of the symptoms of Covid-19, a systemic disease. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/G1 Fever, cough, headache, sore throat, runny nose and nausea are some of the symptoms of Covid-19, a systemic disease. — Photo: Wagner Magalhães/G1

For this reason, the doctor considers that the British government’s decision was quite intelligent, since the incidence of the variant is very high in the world. In Brazil, for example, an analysis by Fiocruz showed that 99.7% of the genomes sequenced in February corresponded to this variant.

“Most of these symptoms included [pelo NHS]such as fatigue, body ache, headache, coryza and gastrointestinal symptoms are precisely the most characteristic of ômicron”, says the infectologist.

Ethel Maciel, a postdoctoral fellow in epidemiology at Johns Hopkins University, also pays attention to another important factor in the NHS list update. With the officialization of these new symptoms, the operationalization protocol is facilitated.

Thus, people who enter health facilities with some milder symptoms can have access to Covid-19 diagnostic tests.

“If someone arrives at the service [de saúde] and says he has nausea and vomiting, for example. If these are not the expected symptoms on the Covid list, the health professional ends up not requesting this test”, he says.

In Brazil, the Ministry of Health lists that SARS-CoV-2 infection is characterized by symptoms that vary from the clinical picture of the disease. The list has not been updated since May of last year. O g1 contacted for more recent updates and awaits return of the folder.

For the Ministry, mild cases mark symptoms such as cough, sore throat or runny nose and, in some cases, loss of smell and taste, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, chills, myalgia (muscle pain), fatigue and/or headache ( “headache).

Moderate cases may include mild signs such as a persistent cough and fever. Severe and critical cases include respiratory distress, persistent pressure in the chest, severe respiratory failure, multiple organ dysfunction, among others.

The list does not contain symptoms such as loss of appetite, nausea or vomiting, unlike the NHS listing.

Subvariants of the coronavirus

Another important factor to note here is that the subvariants of the omicron, such as BA.2, have characteristics that are closely associated with the “common” omicron, BA.1.

Although identified as more contagious, so far, there are no studies that indicate, for example, that BA.2 tends to cause more severe forms of the disease or to present more worrying symptoms.

3 of 3 Image highlights omicron variant of coronavirus taken under a microscope — Photo: Courtesy University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine Image highlights an omicron variant of the coronavirus taken under a microscope — Photo: Courtesy of the University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine

“The WHO alert variants, the underlines, have characteristics that are very much present in the omicron variant,” explains Kobayashi.

The same goes for recombinant variants of SARS-CoV-2, such as the XE recombination (BA.1 – BA.2) which last week was identified by the WHO as possibly more contagious than BA.1, with a community growth of 10 % greater than the subvariant.

The doctor points out that there is no data to confirm this greater severity and warns that the WHO made it very clear that the XE retains characteristics of the omicron.

Furthermore, studies on this transmissibility of recombination are initial; the organization awaits further research on the subject.

“XE belongs to the omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including its severity, can be reported,” the WHO warned.

On the other hand, the combination of Delta and Omicron has little evidence of circulation, transmission and severity.

For this reason, the Sírio-Libanês infectious disease specialist emphasizes that we must be aware of the flu symptoms.