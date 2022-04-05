New Tomb Raider announced by Crystal Dynamics

Good news for fans of the most famous adventurer in gaming: a new game in the Tomb Raider franchise is being developed based on the graphics engine of Unreal Engine 5. Production is the responsibility of Crystal Dynamics.

The announcement was made this Tuesday (05), in a State of Unreal broadcast, showcase EU 5 release date by Epic Games. Dallas Dickinson, the franchise’s general manager, made the revelation.

Crystal Dynamics is proud to be a part of the launch of UE 5. This new engine translates to world-class stories and gameplay experiences. That’s why we’re excited to announce today that we’ve just started development on our next Tomb Raider game, powered by Unreal Engine 5. Our goal is to deliver the high-quality cinematic action-adventure experience that fans of both Crystal Dynamics and the Tomb Raider franchise deserve.

More details about the new Tomb Raider were not revealed at the presentation, but it seems that the title will take place sometime between the events of the last trilogy. It’s worth noting that development has just begun, so it may take a while for more news to be released by the studio.

New Tomb Raider Will Maintain The Series’ “Cinematic Style”

In September of last year a new job offer at Crystal Dynamics suggested that the new Tomb Raider will have a “cinematic style”, as corroborated by Dickinson in State of Unreal. Know more!