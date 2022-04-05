New variant of coronavirus, derived from Omicron, discovered in China – News

A new variant, originating from Ômicron, was discovered by genetic sequencing of the new coronavirus from a confirmed mild case in the Chinese city of Suzhou, the Global Times reported. According to the city’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, most cases are imported from other provinces and cities.

The agency said the city of Suzhou immediately carried out epidemiological investigations and genetic sequencing for each case.





Great Britain

It is estimated that one in 13 people was infected with the coronavirus in the last week in Britain, according to the latest data from the British Office of Statistics.

About 4.9 million people are estimated to have contracted Covid-19 in the week ending March 26, up from 4.3 million the previous week, the office said on Friday. The latest spike, the Associated Press reported, is powered by BA.2, an offshoot of the Ômicron variant.

Hospitalization and mortality rates have climbed again, although the number of deaths caused by the coronavirus is relatively low compared to data from the beginning of the year. However, the latest figures show that the significant rise in infections that started in late February — when Prime Minister Boris Johnson lifted all restrictions in England — continued into March as well.





Germany

In Germany, a fraud was discovered. A 60-year-old man appears to have been vaccinated multiple times against Covid-19 to obtain vaccination records and sell them to people who refused to be vaccinated, officials said in a report carried by the Associated Press.

German police have recently carried out numerous operations against the falsification of vaccination records. Daily cases in Germany have been increasing for several weeks, but many restrictions were lifted last Friday. Experts say that the latest wave of infections in Germany is due to the Omicron BA.2 subvariant and that it already appears to have reached its peak.

On Sunday, Germany’s disease control agency reported 74,053 new cases. Less than a week ago, the rise was 11,224 new cases a day.

(With Global Times and Associated Press)

Copyright © Estadão. All rights reserved.