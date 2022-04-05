New WhatsApp feature released that promises to change the way you use the app

After releasing the feature that allows you to react on messages to a small group of beta testers, the Whatsapp is creating a new resource, with a very important function. You should know that it is not possible to share files that are larger than 100 Mb. However, with this current app update, that may soon change.

See also: Stopped working: See the list of cell phones that no longer accept WhatsApp

This sharing facility makes people who are far away to connect through messages. More than 2 million people in 180 countries use the WhatsApp application. This makes people keep in touch with family, friends, boyfriends, work, or any other situation. And it can be done from anywhere, anytime.

In addition, WhatsApp is a completely free application, which offers a very secure, reliable messaging and calling service. That’s why many people use it on their cell phones.

Discover the new feature that can change the Messaging App

WhatsApp is currently testing the new tool, and some users can already make use of the new feature, sharing media files up to 2GB. A nice increase, isn’t it?

However, WhatsApp has not yet defined whether it will release this function to more people later on, as it is a limited test. Whether the app will keep the limit from before, only time will tell!

Likely new for iOS phones

According to some information, the screenshot, the famous “print”, was taken from the recent beta version of the app for iOS. There are also some beta testers to share media up to 2GB that make use of WhatsApp for Android system.

What types of WhatsApp versions are there?

Most people must know the most conventional version of the application, available for Android and iOS, already downloaded by thousands of people on their cell phones. However, WhatsApp officially has three more versions of the application, which are Beta, Business, Web versions.

How to block a cloned WhatsApp?

As we all know, WhatsApp is allowed to be used only once, for only one mobile phone number.

And if you’ve had your WhatsApp cloned and need to block it, just send an email to WhatsApp’s central, with a request “lost/stolen: deactivate my account”. Once this is done, enter your number in the full international format.