Nintendo Switch Receives New Firmware Update for Version 14.1.0 – Platinum Points Notifications Added – Switch Australia

Check out the changes and fixes in this version.
Nintendo has released a firmware update for the Nintendo Switch today.
Version 14.1.0 of the system was made available and as a highlight it has the inclusion of settings and notifications of Platinum Points acquired in My Nintendo missions on Nintendo Switch Online. The feature is not yet available in Brazil.
Check out the details of this update below:
| Date: April 04, 2022
Regions: All
Version: 14.1.0
Size: AT
Comments: AT
‘Platinum Points Notification Settings’ has been added under Notifications in System Settings.
- Unclaimed Platinum Points earned by completing Nintendo Switch Online missions on your Nintendo Switch system will generate notifications.
- Nintendo Switch Online missions and rewards are not available in some countries and regions.
- Setting these notifications to OFF will hide the notification when there are unredeemed Platinum Points.