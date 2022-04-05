North Korea says it will react with nuclear weapons if attacked by South Korea | World

North Korea is against war, but if South Korea chooses military confrontation or makes a preemptive strike, North Korean nuclear forces will have to strike, said neighbor led by leader Kim Jong-un.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the government and ruling party, said it was a “big mistake” for South Korea’s defense minister to make recent comments about attacks on the North, state news agency KCNA reported.

North Korea releases video showing new missile launch

South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook said Friday that his country’s Armed Forces have several missiles with significantly improved firing range, accuracy and power, with “the ability to accurately and quickly hit any target in Korea.” From north”.

North Korea has tested a series of increasingly powerful missiles this year and officials in Seoul and Washington fear it is preparing to resume nuclear weapons tests for the first time since 2017, amid stalled negotiations.

Kim and another North Korean official on Sunday condemned those claims and warned that Pyongyang would destroy key targets in Seoul if South Korea took any dangerous military action, such as a preemptive strike.

In his second statement, Kim said Pyongyang was opposed to war, which would leave the peninsula in ruins, and did not see South Korea as its main enemy.

“In other words, this means that unless the South Korean army takes any military action against our state, it will not be considered a target of our attack,” he said.