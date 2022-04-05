North Korean nuclear weapons could ‘eliminate’ South Korea, warns Kim Jong Un’s sister – 05/04/2022

Seoul, April 5, 2022 (AFP) – North Korea will use its nuclear weapons to “eliminate” the South Korean army if its neighbor carries out a pre-emptive strike, the influential sister of leader Kim Jong Un said on Tuesday (5) .

Kim Yo Jong’s warning, published by state media, countered a statement made last week by South Korean Defense Minister Suh Wook.

Suh said on Friday that the South Korean military has missiles capable of hitting “quickly and accurately” any target in North Korea when there are signs in case of clear signs of a missile launch from the North.

In response, Kim Yo Jong said it was a “very big mistake that the ‘lunatic’ Suh planned a preemptive strike against a nuclear power, the official KCNA news agency reported.

The demonstration came as North Korea resumed weapons tests, which included the first launch of a long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) since 2017.

“If South Korea chooses a military confrontation with us, our nuclear fighting force will have to do its duty,” said Kim Yo Jong, a senior policy adviser in Pyongyang.

Kim Jong Un’s sister specified that the “first mission” of the North Korean nuclear arsenal is to be a deterrent, but that if a conflict breaks out, the weapons will be used to “eliminate the enemy’s armed forces”.

In the event of a “horrific attack”, South Korean forces will have a “miserable fate, which will be none other than total destruction and ruin”, he insisted.

“We do not consider him an adversary for our Armed Forces,” he added, referring to the South Korean army.

On Sunday, Kim Yo Jong criticized Suh’s “reckless remarks” and warned that South Korea will have to “discipline itself if it wants to avoid disaster”.

South Korean President-elect Yoon Suk-yeol’s transition team said on Tuesday that the option of a preemptive strike is not ruled out if necessary, a move Yoon suggested during the election campaign.

“Pre-emptive strikes are one of the accepted actions around the world, including the UN, as a viable option … when a threat persists,” spokeswoman Kim Eun-hye said on Tuesday.

During Moon Jae-in’s five-year presidency, Seoul opted for a policy of dialogue with Pyongyang, while reducing the number of military exercises with the United States, which North Korea perceived as provocations.

But for president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who will take office in May, this position, which he calls “servile”, has been a failure. He vows to take a hard line with Pyongyang.

kjk/ceb/lb/mas/am/fp