Orban re-elected in Hungary and the risks for democracy – 04/05/2022 – Podcasts

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s fourth consecutive election could take him to 16 straight years in power. The support of two-thirds of Parliament allows the prime minister to approve changes to the Constitution and promote new advances in the authoritarian agenda that has been the hallmark of his administration.

This time, the opposition even tried to unite in a broad front around a conservative candidate, Péter Márki-Zay, but the attempt foundered in the face of Órban’s overwhelming victory last Sunday (3).

Between frictions with the European Union and proximity to Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Hungarian leader is seen as one of the main exponents of right-wing populism in the world. His authoritarian profile has served as an inspiration for several politicians, including Jair Bolsonaro.

In this Tuesday’s episode (5), Café da Manhã talks to Thiago Amparo, professor of international law and human rights at FGV and columnist for sheet. He recalls the years he lived in Hungary under the expansion of authoritarianism, explains how Orbán achieved yet another such significant victory, and analyzes the course of Hungarian democracy.

Listen to the episode:

The audio program is published on Spotify, partner streaming service of sheet in the initiative and who specializes in music, podcast and video. You can listen to the episode by clicking above. To access the application just register for free.

Café da Manhã is published from Monday to Friday, always at the beginning of the day. The episode is presented by journalists Daniel Castro and Maurício Meireles, with production by Jéssica Maes, Laila Mouallem and Victor Lacombe. Sound editing is by Thomé Granemann.