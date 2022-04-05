Partial transport strike causes blocking of routes and suspension of classes in Peru – International

A partial strike by the transport of cargo and passengers caused this Monday (4) road blocks and suspension of classes in Peru, in the first strike against the government of President Pedro Castillo.

The protests affect Lima and the regions of Piura, Chiclayo, La Libertad, Junn, Ica, Arequipa, San Martn, Amazonas and Ucayali, among others, and led to suspension of classes in schools due to the restriction of public transport.

“Traffic remains restricted on the country’s different highways, due to the strike by heavy cargo carriers”, informed the Superintendence of Land Transport of People, Cargo and Goods (Sutran).

In the district of Ate, east of Lima, police launched tear gas bombs at protesters who set up barricades with burnt tires and stones that impeded movement on the central highway, which connects the Peruvian capital with the central Andean mountain range.

The Union of Multimodal Transport Unions of Peru protests against the increase in fuel prices and tolls. The stoppage goes until Tuesday.

The protest comes at a time when Peru is also suffering from rising food prices.

In Ate, several vehicles had their windows broken after they were attacked with stones, local media reported.

In the regions of Ica (south) and Junn (east), looting was recorded in commercial establishments and pharmacies, according to images broadcast by local broadcasters. In Ica, which is about 300 km south of Lima, some toll booths on the Pan-American Highway were burned.

In an attempt to quell the protests, the government over the weekend eliminated the fuel tax.

President Castillo, who has been in office for eight months, also decreed a 10% increase in the minimum wage, which will rise to 1,025 sis (about US$277) as of May 1.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the main trade union center in the country, rejected the salary increase percentage, indicating that it is insufficient and called on its members to protest next Thursday.

These protests are the first major protests against Castillo and come a week after he overcame a motion to impeach Congress.

Castillo’s disapproval is 66%, according to an Ipsos poll conducted in March.

IPSOS