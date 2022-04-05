People who contracted Covid are 40% more likely to have diabetes | coronavirus

reproduction People who have had severe cases of Covid are more likely to develop diabetes

Researchers from the St. Louis, in the United States, developed a study where they found evidence that patients who had Covid-19 have a higher risk of developing diabetes up to a year after infection.

The results were published in an article published at the end of March in the scientific journal The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Ziyad Al-Aly and Yan Xie, researchers who led the studies, analyzed medical records of more than 180,000 patients who survived Covid for more than a month. These data were compared with records from two groups, with 2 million people each, who used the health system but were not infected by the coronavirus.

As a result, scientists found that people who had Covid were 40% more likely to develop diabetes one year after infection than those who did not.

Most cases of diabetes identified in patients were type 2, in which the body fails to produce enough insulin.

“Governments and healthcare systems around the world must be prepared to track and manage the aftermath of Covid-19. Evidence from this report indicates that they should include diabetes care, identification and management,” the scientists highlighted in the published article.

Al-Aly and Xie also pointed out that the chance of developing diabetes increased according to the severity of the Covid-19 infection a person had. Therefore, patients who were admitted to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) had approximately three times the chance of having the other disease.

The researchers also found that citizens with obesity had twice the risk of having diabetes after being infected with the coronavirus.

