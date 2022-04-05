Peru imposes curfew to contain protests

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital Lima on Tuesday (5), banning people from leaving their homes, in an attempt to contain protests against rising fuel and fertilizer costs that have spread across All country.

“The cabinet has agreed to declare a ban on citizens’ mobility from 2 am to 11:59 pm today, April 5, to protect the fundamental rights of all people,” Castillo said in a speech broadcast nationally shortly before midnight.

On Monday, a wave of protests against rising fuel and fertilizer prices, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, continued for a second week as the government sought to reduce prices.

The protests represent stark reality for the turbulent presidency of leftist Castillo, a former farmer and teacher who won elections last year with overwhelming support from the rural poor.

Their support, however, has rapidly declined, even in rural regions, and hovers around 25% nationwide today. In eight months in office, Castillo survived two attempts to impeachment and had to change an unprecedented number of members in the ministry.

The protests became increasingly violent and at least four people died, the government said.

Yesterday, protesters burned toll plazas and clashed with police near the southern city of Ica.

“This is not just happening here, but all over Peru,” said one protester who declined to be named.

