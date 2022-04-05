Peru imposes curfew to stop protests against fuel increases | World

Peru’s President Pedro Castillo imposed a curfew in the capital Lima on Tuesday, banning people from leaving their homes in an attempt to contain protests against rising fuel and fertilizer costs that have spread across All country.
“The cabinet has agreed to declare a ban on the mobility of citizens from 2:00 am to 11:59 pm on Tuesday, April 5, to protect the fundamental rights of all people,” Castillo said in a speech broadcast across the country shortly before midnight.
This measure even affects the game with Flamengo against Sporting Cristal, scheduled to take place on Tuesday night, in Lima, the Peruvian capital.
On Monday, a wave of protests against rising fuel and fertilizer prices, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, continued for a second week as the government seeks to reduce prices.
Protesters burned toll plazas and clashed with police near the southern city of Ica.
“This isn’t just happening here, it’s all over Peru,” said one protester, who declined to be named.
Peruvians protest against fuel and toll prices in the city of Ica, Peru — Photo: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda
The protests represent a stark reality for the turbulent presidency of leftist Castillo, a former farmer and teacher who won elections last year with overwhelming support from the rural poor.
But their support has rapidly declined, even in rural regions, and hovers around 25% nationwide today. In his eight months in office, Castillo survived two impeachment attempts and had to change an unprecedented number of cabinet members.
The protests became increasingly violent and at least four people were killed, the government said.
Peruvians destroy toll booths during protest against fuel and toll prices – Photo: REUTERS/Sebastian Castaneda