Peruvian government imposes curfew in Lima after protests

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo’s government decreed a curfew for much of Tuesday in Lima and the neighboring port of Callao, after a partial strike by drivers sparked roadblocks and unrest on Monday.

“In the face of the acts of violence that some groups tried to create (…) and to restore peace to internal order (…) the Council of Ministers approved declaring citizen immobility (curfew) from 2:00 am to 11:59 pm night of April 5th to protect public security,” leftist Castillo said in a message to the country shown on television around midnight on Monday.

The measure, which has provoked much criticism on social media, means that the 10 million inhabitants of Lima and Callao must remain in their homes during the day.

Several acts of violence, including fires at toll booths on the roads, looting in some stores and clashes between protesters and police, were recorded on Monday in various parts of the country, in the first strike faced by the Castillo government, which took power a year ago. eight months.

The protests, motivated by the increase in fuel and food prices, took place in Lima and in the regions of Piura, Chiclayo, La Libertad, Junín, Ica, Arequipa, San Martín, Amazonas and Ucayali, among others. Classes have been suspended due to restrictions on public transport.

“I make an appeal for calm, serenity. Social protest is a constitutional right, but it must happen within the law,” said Castillo.

The Union of Multimodal Transport Unions of Peru criticizes the rise in fuel prices and tolls. The strike by its affiliates was supposed to continue until this Tuesday.

Castillo, a 52-year-old rural teacher, announced the curfew a week after he avoided an expulsion process by Congress, where opponents accuse him of “lack of direction” in the government and of allowing corruption in his surroundings.

The measure will be valid at a time when the Peruvian economy is trying to overcome the losses caused by the covid-19 pandemic and coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the self-coup d’état by ex-president Alberto Fujimori, currently in prison, on April 5, 1992.

The movement restriction, under the protection of the state of emergency in the Peruvian capital, immediately received expressions of repudiation.

“Curfew to restore order, an authoritarian measure by the Pedro Castillo government that demonstrates ineptitude, an inability to govern. It’s like putting an end to traffic accidents by banning the circulation of vehicles,” political analyst Luis Benavente told AFP.

“The measure determined by President Pedro Castillo is openly unconstitutional, disproportionate and violates people’s right to individual freedom,” tweeted lawyer Carlos Rivera, one of the defenders of victims of the Fujimori government.

Journalist Rosa María Palacios also criticized: “Towards midnight there is no way to inform and be informed. Such a radical measure, which violates all rights and is disproportionate, only reveals that the government has lost all control over public order.

In a bid to defuse criticism, the government over the weekend eliminated the fuel tax.

Castillo also decreed a 10% increase in the minimum wage, which will rise to 1,025 ‘soles’ (US$277) from 1 May.

The General Confederation of Workers of Peru (CGTP), the country’s main trade union center, rejected the percentage increase, considered insufficient, and called for protests for Thursday.

Castillo has a disapproval rate of 66%, according to an Ipsos poll.