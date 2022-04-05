Philco launches in Brazil the Hit P13 cell phone with wireless headset for R$ 2 thousand

THE philco launched in the Brazilian market at the beginning of April the smartphone Hit P13 with the proposal of being a basic intermediate model. One of the highlights of the new product is the fact that it comes with a wireless headset. According to the manufacturer, the Hit P13 has a processor Unisoc T610 octa-core that works together with 4 GB of mRAM memory and another 128 GB of internal storagewhich are expandable by an additional 512 GB via micro SD card.

The design is very simple and has a hole-shaped front camera on the top left, relatively thin side edges, a fingerprint reader on the back and a quadruple array of photo sensors. THE screen is a IPS 6.55” Single Dot with HD+ resolution with the undisclosed refresh rate. THE battery is 5000mAh and the operating system Android 11. The phone comes with the set of wireless headphones Philco with TWS technology. The rear photographic set consists of four lenses, the main one with 13 MP and one destined for ultrawide with 8 MP. Two sensors of 2 MP each close the optical kit, one for macro and another specific for depth. The front has an 8 MP camera.