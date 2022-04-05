player completes RPG without attacking enemies

“Iron Pineapple”, an Elden Ring player, decided to take the challenge up a notch. For this, he set out to complete the RPG without attacking any of the enemies directly. So he made a build focused on summoning and healing to break through the Midlands.

He chose the Prophet class, looked for the necessary items to overcome the bosses and other creatures using his minions very early. In addition, to support his small army, the gamer has centralized efforts to become a kind of support. Watch:

Obviously, the tainted found problems applying the concept in Elden Ring, but given the number of tools offered by the RPG, it was enough to explore a little more to strengthen them and follow the quest. Most of the time, he remained attracting the attention of bosses and leaving his minions on the attack.

About the experience, the youtuber described it as smooth and fun. Would you have the patience to watch all the battles like that?

Elden Ring Hotfix Makes Radahn More Powerful

FromSoftware has decided to restore the power of Star Scourge Radahn. After reducing the damage dealt by the boss unintentionally in patch 1.03.2, a hotfix took care of making it originally challenging as it was at launch. See more details here!