player discovers how to stop Malenia attacks

Malenia, Miquella’s Sword, is one of the great challenges of Elden Ring and has a series of attacks that are very difficult to avoid. However, one player managed to find an opening to counter one of the most powerful blows delivered by the opponent during battles: Liurnia’s “Freezing Vessels”.

The discovery was shared on Reddit and surprised by its effectiveness by canceling one of Malenia’s strongest attacks during the confrontation. In the video posted on the forum, the player teaches how to get the recipe book and shows the items needed to create these icy potions. Check out:

Simple, accessible counter for Malenia’s Waterfowl Dance from Eldenring

Despite appearing to be the ultimate solution to all Elden Ring boss attacks, the player does issue a warning to those looking for a method to combat it. RPG bosses develop resistance to this type of item, so the effects will only take effect on the first two attempts.

