Poços Campaign Hospital becomes Women’s and Children’s Health Care Center – ONDA POÇOS

With the drop in cases of flu syndromes in Poços, starting this Monday (04), the building that used to be the Campaign Hospital will house the Specialized Center for Attention to Women and Children’s Health.

The main purpose is to unite in a single place, all health care services for women and children, thus facilitating access for the entire population.

The Secretary of Health, Carlos Mosconi spoke about hosting another service as important in the place where the Field Hospital operated. “A place that was so important in the fight against the COVID-9 pandemic in Poços and saved so many lives, will now be focused on another area so important, which is the health of women and children. We are very happy to be able to provide adequate assistance to everyone.”

The place will offer specialized care for infertility, climacteric and menopausal women, family planning (Intra Uterine Device insertion), high-risk specialized prenatal care, Lower Genital Tract Pathologies (PTGI), Breastfeeding, Mastology, Neonatology and prematurity. , pediatric pneumopediatrics, treatment of rare diseases of inborn errors of metabolism, neuropediatrics/neuropsychological assessment and care for women victims of sexual violence.

Pap smears, hysteroscopy, breast ultrasound, transvaginal ultrasound, obstetric ultrasound, fetal echocardiogram, X-ray, electrocardiogram, cardiotocography, colposcopy, vulva neck biopsy and eye test will also be performed on site.

The coordinator of the Women’s Health Program, Lucimara Siqueira Costa Papi celebrates the union of several assistance services for women in the same place. “We are very pleased with the change of location. This space is in the central area, which facilitates the population’s access to these services. Not to mention that several services in the same place, improves patient care in general.”

The site team will be structured with professionals who already work in these services in the municipality.

