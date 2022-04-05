Polish doctor saves sight of bomb-hit family







Nazar and Timur underwent several surgeries to try to save their eyesight. Photo: BBC News Brazil

“I walked into the kitchen and saw a bomb coming towards my window. It was very fast, I didn’t know what was happening. I just saw a bomb flying towards me.”

The home of Olena Selichzianowa and her family in eastern Ukraine was bombed on March 11.

Mother of two five-year-old twin boys, Nazar and Timur, Olena describes how she fell to her knees, pulling her children under her to protect them from shrapnel. After the bomb’s impact, she doesn’t remember anything.

The three lost their eyesight due to the fragments that cut faces. Their skins were badly burned, a small shard of glass embedded in one of Olena’s eyes and her leg broke.

The family was pulled from the wreckage and taken to a nearby hospital, but their injuries were so serious they had to be moved quickly.

In the Ukrainian city of Lviv, ophthalmologist Nataliya Preys was informed of the family’s injuries. Preys sent images of the wounds to his former teacher in Poland, Robert Rejdak of the Medical University of Lublin.

He knew the three of them needed to be dealt with immediately. But fighting in Ukraine meant that it took a week for Olena, Nazar and Timur to reach Poland.





Olena Selichzianowa managed to regain her eyesight almost completely Photo: BBC News Brazil

at the last minute

“They lived through hell,” says Professor Rejdak. “The mother was completely blind, she could only reach out to touch her children. The children were so hungry and tired when they arrived that they just ate, slept and cried.”

The doctor is visibly moved when reporting the first meeting with the family. Then he regains the professional tone of chief surgeon at one of the largest eye hospitals in Europe.

“We decided to operate on the mother. I had bilateral cataract surgery. The surgery was very complicated because of the wounds, because of a piece of glass inside one eye”, explains the ophthalmologist.

“Fortunately the surgery went perfectly and Olena was almost fully sighted two days later. The healing process is going well so I hope she gets even better. Now she can see her boys and look around.”

The boys’ health recovery will take longer. Nazar lost an eye.

Professor Rejdak’s team performed retinal surgery and is now planning further cataract surgeries.

“The twins also had a very big eye trauma,” he says. “We hope their eyesight will improve, but they need longer treatment.”

If Olena and her boys had arrived in Lublin just a few days later, the consequences would have been worse.

“They would go blind. When they arrived it was the last moment to start treatment, it had already been seven days since the accident, and in eye trauma time is crucial.”





Doctor Robert Rejdak managed to save the family’s eyesight Photo: BBC News Brazil

‘Restless and having trouble sleeping’

The report finds the family in an infirmary, where the boys are playing. Although it is Nazar who has lost his eye, he seems more protective of his brother Timur, who is a bit more shy and withdrawn.

“A psychologist is helping, giving them pills so they can sleep,” explains Olena. “They are in better health and have had a lot of surgeries. But they saw the bomb fall on them. They are restless and having trouble sleeping.”

Before the war, Olena was a cook at the local school. But she says she doesn’t want to go back to Ukraine when the family is healed.

“Everyone has been so nice here, I want to stay. Besides, my house was destroyed, there’s nothing left,” she says.

Professor Rejdak is among the volunteers trying to find a place for the family to live. When Olena recovers, the hope is that she will find a job.

This is not the only family that needs help. Professor Rejdak is providing virtual consultations in partnership with his colleagues in Ukraine. Thanks to his work as a university professor, he has contact with a network of specialists. He has been in contact with former student Nataliya Preys and gives advice on who should be evacuated for surgery in Lublin.

If evacuation is not possible, it helps doctors in Lviv decide how to proceed with treatment.

Rejdak firmly believes that virtual medicine is the key to helping the victims of this war. Medical supplies and donations are also being shipped to Ukraine by a team of people brought together under the umbrella of the Medical University of Lublin.

The work is endless as more and more people are injured in the fighting. Professor Rejdak and his team will operate on the twins again in the coming days, but they are also preparing for the new arrivals who will be coming to the hospital from Ukraine.

*Collaborated by Rebecca Hartmann and Paul Cooper