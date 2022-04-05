Prague donates dozens of tanks and armored fighting vehicles to Kiev – Observer

The Czech Republic on Tuesday sent dozens of T-72 tanks and armored fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a new donation from Prague to support Kiev’s defense against Russian troops, the newspaper reported. online Echo24.

“Deliveries of Czech BVP vehicles and T-72 tanks were recorded. I am confident that these deliveries can continue“, confirmed to the Czech portal the Christian Democrat politician of the governing coalition Ondrej Benesik.

Benesik added that the Ukrainian Army “is fighting hard and really needs this support”.

Czech authorities have not officially stated how many units were sent.

Weapons experts said that the coalition government led by conservative Petr Fiala made the shipment, by convoy, after receiving approval from Germany and NATO partners.

The vehicles in question are BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, with amphibious capability, manufactured in former Czechoslovakia under Soviet license, and T-72 MBT combat tanks, also manufactured under Moscow license.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Prague has donated ammunition and small arms to Kiev.such as machine guns, anti-aircraft defenses and medical equipment worth approximately 29 million euros, to which these armored vehicles are now added.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that killed at least 1,430 civilians, including 121 children, and wounded 2,097, including 178 minors, according to the latest UN data, which warns of the likelihood of the real number. of civilian casualties be much higher.

The war has already caused an undetermined number of military casualties and the flight of more than 11 million peopleof which 4.2 million to neighboring countries.

It is is the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945) and the United Nations estimate that around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.