Prague donates dozens of tanks and armored fighting vehicles to Kyiv

“Fdeliveries of Czech BVP vehicles and T-72 tanks were recorded. I am confident that these deliveries can continue,” Ondrej Benesik, a Christian Democrat politician from the ruling coalition, confirmed to the Czech portal.

Benesik added that the Ukrainian army “is fighting hard and really needs this support”.

Czech authorities have not officially stated how many units were sent.

Weapons experts said that the coalition government led by conservative Petr Fiala made the shipment, by convoy, after receiving approval from Germany and NATO partners.

The vehicles in question are BMP-1 infantry fighting vehicles, with amphibious capability, manufactured in former Czechoslovakia under Soviet license, and T-72 MBT combat tanks, also manufactured under Moscow license.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine on 24 February, Prague has donated ammunition and light weapons, such as machine guns, anti-aircraft defenses and medical supplies to Kyiv for approximately 29 million euros, to which these armored vehicles are now added.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that killed at least 1,430 civilians, including 121 children, and injured 2,097, including 178 minors, according to the latest UN data, which warns of the likelihood of the real number. of civilian casualties be much higher.

The war has already caused an undetermined number of military casualties and the flight of more than 11 million people, of which 4.2 million to neighboring countries.

This is the worst refugee crisis in Europe since World War II (1939-1945) and the United Nations estimates that around 13 million people are in need of humanitarian assistance.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.

Also Read: NATO Chief Says Russia Will Control “Total Donbass”

News by the Minute nominated for the Marketeer Awards

O News by the Minute is one of the nominees of the 2022 edition of the Marketeer Awardsin the category of digital media. Voting takes place until the 31st of May.

To help us win, just access the website of the initiative organized by the magazine marketeerclicking on hereand proceed to fill in the form, selecting News by the Minute in the category of digital media and then formalizing the vote. Thank you for your preference!